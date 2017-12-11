Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Dealing With Split From Brooklyn Beckham

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Actress Chloe Grace Moretz arrives on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, June 15, 2014.

In a recent interview, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about how she had dealt with her previous breakup with Brooklyn Beckham.

Talking to the Australian publication Stellar, Moretz admitted that when she and Beckham had taken some time off previously from their relationship, she had found it difficult to cope. The outspoken 20-year-old actress confirmed that she "went through a hard year" following their breakup.

Moretz also shared that she had a tough time dealing with the situation because aside from her breakup with Beckham, she had needed to cope with several things related to her rising acting career.

The young actress said: "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide."

Through several social media posts, fans have confirmed that Moretz and Beckham are now back together. September marked one of the first few times the couple was seen together -- wearing matching outfits -- since their breakup.