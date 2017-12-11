Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Dealing With Split From Brooklyn Beckham
In a recent interview, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about how she had dealt with her previous breakup with Brooklyn Beckham.
Talking to the Australian publication Stellar, Moretz admitted that when she and Beckham had taken some time off previously from their relationship, she had found it difficult to cope. The outspoken 20-year-old actress confirmed that she "went through a hard year" following their breakup.
Moretz also shared that she had a tough time dealing with the situation because aside from her breakup with Beckham, she had needed to cope with several things related to her rising acting career.
The young actress said: "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide."
Through several social media posts, fans have confirmed that Moretz and Beckham are now back together. September marked one of the first few times the couple was seen together -- wearing matching outfits -- since their breakup.
Meanwhile, in the same interview with Stellar, Moretz added that it was her family's support that really kept her going during those trying times.
The "If I Stay" actress said: "They were like, 'That's all great that you want to go away — but you can't. You are your own person. You're going to have to deal with this sort of thing.' I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren't in the same place."
Moretz also touched on other topics in the interview, including why she had always felt the need to speak up on more important matters.
The actress expressed her disappointment at how the word "feminist" was being "villainized" in a way that it forced young women to deflect from being called as such. "You want equal rights? You're a feminist," Moretz said.
While the same interview also brought up her past social media conflict with reality star Kim Kardashian, Moretz decided not to elaborate on this topic to avoid "woman-on-woman hate."
In the end, Moretz candidly said: "I am young; I'm still growing up. I hardly have anything figured out, but I'm trying."
Moretz's latest released film project is the crime drama "November Criminals" with actor Ansel Elgort. The young actress will be in four more movies slated for 2018 premieres, namely "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," "Suspiria," "Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs" and "The Widow."