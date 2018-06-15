Chris Brown Slapped With New Temporary Restraining Order

Facebook/chrisbrown Featured in the image is singer Chris Brown

Chris Brown had another brush with the law after the court granted a temporary restraining order for a woman named Cassandra after he allegedly hit her.

Based on the court documents that were obtained by Radar Online from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Cassandra claimed that the Grammy-winning singer stalked, harassed, and hit her.

"It happens at different random times," the 24-year-old woman said in the court documents. "He follows me and stalks me," she added.

The court order, which was filed Wednesday, June 13, required Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from the woman. However, Cassandra initially requested the court to keep the singer away from her for at least 200 yards.

The woman reportedly claimed that they met at one of the Brown's house parties.

However, Brown's lawyer Mark Geragos told E! News that Brown does not even know the woman who asked for the temporary restraining order.

"This is sad because it's obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn't know who has mental health issues," Geragos stated. "This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the court may want to engage their Mental Health Department," he went on to say.

The "I Can Transform Ya" singer was already slapped with a sexual assault lawsuit in early May by a plaintiff referred to as "Jane Doe."

The alleged victim's lawyer, Gloria Allred, revealed in a press conference that was reported by TMZ that Brown asked all the female guests in an after party at a recording studio to take a clear pill filled with white powder to have a "good time." The plaintiff refused and became a victim of the traumatizing sexual assault which Allred described as the most horrific sexual assault case that she has ever seen.

Geragos also denied the accusations through TMZ, saying that his client did not do anything to the alleged victim.

Brown remains silent about the new temporary restraining order filed against him.