Chris Cornell's Family Attends 2018 Grammy Awards After Singer's Death Back in May

Reuters/Mark Blinch Featured in the image is the late singer Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's widow and children made their first red carpet appearance during the 2018 Grammy Awards following the singer's death back in May.

During the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, and his daughters Toni and Lilli appeared on the red carpet wearing all black. This was their first red carpet appearance after Chris' death last May and noticeably absent was the singer's son, Christopher.

It should be remembered that the Soundgarden singer had certainly shocked the music industry last May when it was revealed that he had sadly passed away. It was eventually revealed that Chris had died by suicide by hanging. The 52-year-old had been found unresponsive in his hotel bathroom at the MGM Grand Hotel. His body was discovered by a family friend who was asked by Vicky to check on her husband. The family friend had reportedly forced the door open and found Chris lifeless with a band on his neck. He was immediately pronounced dead by the medics who arrived shortly after.

He was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 23, with the funeral event attended by fans and celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Pharell. Chris' good friend, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, performed the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah" during the funeral. Sadly, just a few months after Chris' death, Bennington also bid his farewell to the world and had also died by suicide. His death had coincided with Chris' birthday.

With their deaths, depression and suicide prevention became a prevalent topic in Hollywood and during the 2018 Grammys, this issue had thankfully been addressed through rapper Logic's performance of his song "1-800-273-8255" with singers Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song title interestingly is the suicide prevention hotline.

Chris Cornell's autopsy report had found that at the time of his death, a mixture of drugs had been in his system.

"He didn't want to die," Vicky Cornell said at the time. "If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn't have done this... Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power," she added.