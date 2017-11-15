Chris Evans and Jenny Slate News: Twitter Posts Hint of Reconciliation

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

After it was reported last month that "Captain America" actor Chris Evans and ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate were spotted hanging out together, it is now believed that the two may have welcomed each other back into their respective arms.

It was less than a month ago when it was reported that Evans and Slate were spotted on two separate occasions having dinner together in Atlanta, even joining Robert Downey, Jr. and wife Susan Downey in one of their dinners. According to sources, the gestures of the estranged couple then were already indicative of a reconciliation as they looked like they were very much together.

However, the "Captain America" actor has recently further fueled speculations that he and Slate have reconciled when he posted a video on Twitter showing his dog, Dodger, barking along to a "Lion King" song. While the video does not show Slate, the laughter than can be heard on the background is said to be that of the "Zootopia" actress.

This is Dodger's stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it's paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

As if Slate's voice on the said video was not enough to fuel reconciliation rumors, the actress also further teased the fans that she and Evans may have, indeed, reconciled as she posted on Twitter a message that suggests so. While she did not mention any name, in particular, the fact that she acknowledged that she has a boyfriend has left the fans believing that she and Evans are a romantic item once more.

"My boyfriend does many dreamy & generous things. But number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let's me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on," Slate wrote on her Twitter post.

My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let's me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on — jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017

For the uninitiated, Evans and Slate called their relationship off earlier this year after nine months of dating. Eventually, Slate addressed the issue and explained what led her and Evans to arrive at the decision of separating amicably, citing the actor's popularity and her divorce from her then-husband Dean Fleischer-Camp as major factors.

"When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months. Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that's still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system," Slate said in an interview last March.