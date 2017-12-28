Chris Evans, Jenny Slate Dating: Reunited Couple Spent Christmas Together

"Captain America" star Chris Evans and his girlfriend "Bob's Burgers" actress Jenny Slate spent Christmas with his family. The actor's brother, Scott, spilled the beans that Slate was at the Evans' home for Christmas with a social media post.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California March 13, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on April 4.

Evans' brother posted a photo of himself with Slate on his Instagram. He tagged the actress and captioned the photo, "Christmas with my favorite Jew!"

Evans and Slate met in 2015 while filming the movie "Gifted." They dated for nine months after deciding to split in February. A source disclosed that the breakup was amicable and mutual, and the two remained on good terms.

In October, however, Evans and Slate apparently got back together after the actress was seen hanging out with her boyfriend and his "Avengers" co-stars in Atlanta. Weeks later, Slate confirmed she has a boyfriend in a post on Twitter. Evans, on the other hand, shared a video of his singing dog, where the actress is clearly heard laughing in the background.

Evans once called Slate his favorite human on People after their breakup. Slate, on the other hand, told Vulture that her boyfriend's heart is probably colored golden because of his kindness.

Slate hinted that their previous breakup was due to their differences in lifestyle and social circle. Although they both hailed from Massachusetts, Slate mostly hangs out with people from the comic scene while Evans is a superstar.

The actress said that Evans handled the stress of fame quite well but she struggled with his popularity, especially since that's what people want to talk about. She also got into a relationship with him at a time when she just got divorced from her former husband, film editor Dean Fleischer-Camp.

It looks like Slate, however, is learning to deal with being the girlfriend of Captain America when they got back together. Spending Christmas with his family indicated that their relationship is pretty serious.