Chris Evans News: 'Captain America' Actor Does Not Believe He is Exceptionally Good-Looking

Facebook/Captain America "Captain America" and "Avengers" star Chris Evans does not believe he is exceptionally good-looking.

While there is no denying that the popular "Captain America" actor is gifted with good looks and a well-chiselled body, he recently revealed in a recent interview that he does not share the sentiments and opinions of the many on how attractive he is. According to Evans, to this day, the images he has of himself as teenager continues to haunt him, preventing him to believe that he is special than others when it comes to the looks department.

"You don't know what I look like first thing in the morning! It's rough! If you look back on some of my photos from childhood, it was not kind. I had a really bumpy road, and I think, like most of us, we still feel like that - no matter what...we kind of connect to that chapter in life when you first start exploring the feelings of comparison," Evans revealed in a recent interview.

It is a fact that there are many good-looking actors in Hollywood. However, since breathing life to the character of Steve Rogers in the 2011 blockbuster "Captain America: The First Avengers," Evans inadvertently created a multitude of followers, who, mostly, admired the actor for his physique and good looks. In fact, for many, Evans is the most good-looking superhero in the present times. However, for Evans, everything about his looks just seems to be a hype.

"I still feel like I'm just trying to pull a fast one over on people," he said.

Meanwhile, although Evans and Jenny Slate have not yet openly admitted that they have reconciled after breaking up early last year, it is believed that the two are, indeed, back in each other's arms and have given their romance a second chance. In fact, according to reports, Slate even joined Evans and his family last Christmas.

Prior to the recent holidays, rumors about Evans and Slate's reconciliation were already getting circulating online as they were spotted dining together in October and even exchanged flirtatious messages on Twitter.