Chris Evans Teases New Alter Ego in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Chris Evans seemingly confirmed the rumors about his new alter ego in the upcoming Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War." The actor gave away the big secret when he signed an autograph.

The star of "Avengers," who plays Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), wrote the words "Cap" and "Nomad" in the autograph he signed for a fan at a comic convention. She shared the memorabilia on her Instagram, which sparked further speculations.

Curiously, Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in the MCU, also signed the autograph and confirmed the Nomad identity. The actor wrote, "I'm with Nomad!" in the fan token.

Fans of the MCU have been guessing for quite some time that "Avengers: Infinity War" might cover the Nomad era from the comic series. Steve Rogers assumed the identity and abandoned Captain America in the comics published in the early '70s after learning that government officials, including the president, are actually behind a terrorist organization.

Avid viewers also picked apart Evans' new identity based on the teasers for "Avengers: Infinity War." They noted that the actor wasn't wearing his familiar red, white and blue Captain America suit and he sported a beard that comic fans associated with Nomad.

Viewers might recall that Captain America also gave up on his superhero alter ego in his fight with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr). in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016). It's assumed that when the new "Avengers" movie opens, Captain America will still be conflicted.

Meanwhile, filming for "Avengers: Infinity War" recently wrapped up, as the directors, the Russo Brothers, confirmed. Evans, Stan, Downey Jr. and the rest of the cast composed of Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlet Johannson have been working on the movie for more than a year and. back-to-back with "Avengers 4."

The third film will arrive in theaters on May 4 this year. The fourth "Avengers" installment, on the other hand, will hit the big screen in May 2019 and will close the first phase of the MCU.