Chris Hemsworth Could Star In New 'Men In Black' Movie

"Thor" star Chris Hemsworth could soon trade his hammer for a black suit and a neuralyzer with the possible re-launch of the "Men in Black" franchise. In addition to bringing in Hemsworth, the film will also feature new agents, new stories, and of course, new aliens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth began negotiating with Sony to star in the film. The film will be written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum and will be helmed by "The Fate of the Furious" director F. Gary Gray. Sci-fi veteran Steven Spielberg will also serve as executive producer for the film.

For the first time, the film will be set in London instead of the United States. In addition to a white male role which is presumably Hemsworth's, the film will also feature a black woman and an older gentleman. The film is set to hit theaters next summer on June 14, 2019.

While the "Men in Black" relaunch pretty much retains its diverse casting, replacing Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will still be a tall order for Sony. This is probably the reason why they are gunning for big-name actors such as Hemsworth. Aside from him, however, no other casting choices have been revealed.

"Men in Black" was a smash hit when it premiered in the 90s and quickly gained a cult following. The original film was followed up by two sequels in "Men in Black 2" and "Men in Black 3" released in 2002 and 2012 respectively.

Sony was inspired to revisit the franchise following the success of the "Jurassic World" which successfully re-launched the "Jurassic Park" franchise. But aliens are a bit different that dinosaurs which could be the reason behind Hemsworth joining the cast. After all, he did beat the crap out of some aliens while defending Earth and his home of Asgard during his stint with Marvel.