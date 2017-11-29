Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson Exit MCU? Kevin Feige Hints Superheroes Retiring After 'Avengers 4'

Time might be up for Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The stars hint at their exit in the franchise as Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirms that some superheroes might retire after "Avengers 4."

Hemsworth and Johansson shared their sentiments about their potential final years at the MCU in an interview with Vanity Fair. The magazine featured the franchise's 10th anniversary and 83 MCU actors came together for a photoshoot and interview along with Marvel's top brass.

"We're all aware that this is going to be the last time we get to hang out like this," Hemsworth said. Though Marvel hasn't explicitly stated his character will soon hang his cape, the actor more or less knows the franchise is taking new steps, which may or may not include Thor.

Feige hinted in the same interview that some original MCU characters, even the most important ones, will be out after 2019. Marvel plans to introduce the next phase of its cinematic universe, which will have new faces.

"I feel a lot of joy for the next generation," Johansson expressed about her potential exit. "It's a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one."

A factor to the superheroes' impending retirements includes their contracts. Hemsworth and Johannsson's arrangement with the MCU, along with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), are about to expire and they could very well opt not to renew.

The original cast are in the middle of filming the final team movie, "Avengers 4," which comes out in theaters in May 2019. Fans of the franchise, however, will be able to watch the group in the third installment, "Avengers: Infinity War," on May 4, 2018.

Marvel actually began setting up the next phase of the MCU in 2015. Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) will headline the next batch but given how these superheroes' stories tie, fans speculate Downey's Iron Man will remain a central figure. His character, after all, formed The Avengers in the movies.