Chris Hemsworth Wants a 'Thor'–'Wolverine' Crossover

Facebook/Avengers Featured in the image is Chris Hemsworth as Thor

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth is interested to team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character in a future project. With Disney's recent acquisition of Fox, seeing the Avengers and X-Men characters together on screen is no longer an impossibility.

Since Disney acquired most of Fox's assets, Marvel fans have been wondering about the implications of the buyout to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because the acquisition now puts the "Avengers" and "X-Men" characters like Wolverine under the same roof, many are hoping for a future crossover.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Hemsworth revealed that if there's one Fox property that he would like to team up with, it would be Jackman's Wolverine. "I mean, Wolverine, just because I love that character, you know what I mean? I just love Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he died in the last movie, didn't he?" he said.

Hemsworth's answer is a popular choice, as several MCU fans and actors have already expressed their interest seeing Jackman's Logan fight alongside the Avengers in their ultimate battle against Thanos. Even Jackman himself said while attending a press event for "Logan" last year that he would love to see his character fight with Captain America. However, the actor has already declared that he's done playing Wolverine and that he's now ready to pass on his Adamantium claws to someone else.

Jackman has taken on the Wolverine character for almost two decades. His first appearance was in Bryan Singer's 2000 movie "X-Men."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has just wrapped filming on the fourth and final "Avengers" film but he cannot wait to renew his contract for more future appearances as the God of Thunder. With an "X-Men" reboot in the pipeline, it is interesting to know what happens beyond Disney's current cinematic slate and how the recent Disney-Fox deal makes Hemsworth's dream crossover possible.

Hemsworth is set to appear as Thor in "Avengers: Infinity War" on May 3. "Avengers 4" is slated for release on May 4, 2019.