Chris Hemsworth Wants To Do More 'Thor' Movies After 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/Thor Promotional photo for "Thor: Ragnarok"

Chris Hemsworth says he wants to do more "Thor" movies after wrapping up Avengers 4. The actor, who is currently involved with directors Anthony and Joe Russo's pair of upcoming Avengers films, has played the role of the Asgardian Avenger for seven years and has reprised the role just as many times.

"Two or three films ago I was like, 'okay, a couple more.' I was enjoying it but I was like, I felt a little restricted," Hemsworth said in a recent interview with IGN. "After this last experience with Taika [Waititi], and actually these last two 'Avengers,' I feel like we've reinvented the character a number of times, even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise."

So far, the "Thor" franchise has produced three films the last being "Thor: Ragnarok" which many fans and critics claim, completely reinvented the character with its comedic antics as opposed to the gritty, sci-fi, and often dark undertones of the previous two films. And Hemsworth knows this.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to," he said. "I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broken the mould a bit."

The conclusion of "Avengers 4" means the end of Hemsworth's original deal with Marvel which essentially makes both the actor and the character a free agent. However, that doesn't mean it's over as a good deal can still bring back Hemsworth for future films.

It's probably safe to assume that after the success of "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney isn't ready to let go of "Thor" just yet. And with Hemsworth expressing his desire to play the character for a few more films, fans can almost certainly expect news of a new deal between Marvel and the actor sometime in the future.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to premiere on Aprile 25, 2018 while the yet untitled "Avengers 4" is set to be released on May 3, 2019.