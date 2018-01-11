Chris Hemsworth Would Still Love to Portray Thor After 'Avengers 4'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Chris Hemsworth will work with Dakota Johnson and Russell Crow in a Drew Goddard movie.

It has been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will return to reprise his role as Thor in "Avengers 4." However, it looks like the actor still wishes to appear as the God of Thunder in more Marvel movies in the future.

Recently, Steven Weintraub of Collider said that Hemsworth has confirmed that he had already wrapped up filming for the fourth and final "Avengers" film, marking the end of his current contract with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he has already appeared in a handful of MCU movies as Thor, Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview with IGN that he would love to portray Thor again in a future MCU project.

Hemsworth revealed that finishing "Avengers 4" ended his preexisting contract with the MCU, but he's open to playing the character again. He also shared that working with renowned film director Taika Waititi helped reinvigorate his love for his character, which will undergo more major changes in the next two "Avengers" films.

"After this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two 'Avengers,' I feel like we've reinvented the character a number of time—even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise. So, I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think," he said.

Asked about playing Thor beyond "Avengers 4," Hemsworth said that if he would have the opportunity to become Thor again, he'd grab it, especially since the character's storyline has a greater range of possibilities now. However, the actor said that he and Marvel are not yet in talks about a new deal.

Fans will once again catch Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4," which will arrive in theaters on May 4 and May 3, 2019, respectively.