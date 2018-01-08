Chris Hemsworth Wraps Up Filming for 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/Avengers Featured in the image is actor Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Another star from the final "Avengers" film has finished his part in the production. On Thursday, a report confirmed that the Thor portrayer's work on "Avengers 4" was already complete.

As the "Avengers" production prepares for the theatrical release of "Avengers: Infinity War" in May, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been working around their schedules to finish the production on "Avengers 4" in the coming weeks to spend the next couple of months focusing on the promotion of the third installment.

Last week, Collider editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub revealed that in a recent interview with Hemsworth, which the publication has yet to publish, the actor revealed that he had just hung up his hammer as Thor earlier that week. On Twitter, Weintraub wrote, "Just spoke to Chris Hemsworth for #12strong. He told me he wrapped on the @Russo_Brothers #Avengers movies yesterday. Wonder when Disney will reveal the title of @Avengers 4."

Hemsworth's revelation comes on the heels of the announcements of his fellow "Avengers 4" stars Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who all just recently revealed that they had finished shooting their scenes for the project.

As of this writing, the amount of Thor's involvement in "Avengers 4" remains unknown. However, previous reports revealed that his storyline in "Avengers: Infinity War" would pick up right after the events in "Thor: Ragnarok," where he was beaten to hell and back and lost one of his eyes in the process. Considering that some Avengers will not be able to come out of the Infinity War alive, the fact that he's involved in the "Avengers 4" production somewhat hints that he'll be able to survive past the third installment.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4. This will be followed by the still-untitled "Avengers 4," which will arrive on May 3, 2019.