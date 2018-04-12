Chris Jericho, The Undertaker Join Heavy Line-Up Featured in Upcoming WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Wikimedia Commons/Manuel 330 Featured in the image is The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

Professional wrestling fans will have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, especially in the big comeback of Chris Jericho and the next match of The Undertaker after his exceptional win against John Cena during the WrestleMania 34.

Jericho, who was last seen on top of the ring during the Raw 25th Anniversary special back in January, has been confirmed to compete in the momentous 50-Man Royal Rumble match alongside other fan-favorite wrestlers like Kurt Angle, Kane, and Big Show.

The nine-time Intercontinental Champion and four-time world champion's last match happened during the Smackdown event in June 2017, where he experienced a devastating loss against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles during the Triple Threat Match where Styles reigned supreme.

However, The Sportster noted that Jericho has no plans to return to his pro wrestling career in a full-time capacity since the 47-year-old is also busy with his heavy metal band Fozzy, where he serves as the band's lead singer.

Other contenders for the epic Royal Rumble match are Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, The New Day, Baron Corbin, Apollo, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, Elias, Chad Gable, Goldust, Titus O'Neil, Mojo Rawley, and Dolph Ziggler, among others.

Meanwhile, WWE also confirmed that The Undertaker has been booked for a Casket match against Rusev. Fans would be excited to see who will be locked in a casket.

This will be the second match for the Deadman this month, after he defeated Cena at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in less than three minutes.

Other highly-anticipated events at the upcoming WWE Greatest Royal Rumble includes the Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship that will pit current champ Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, and the Ladder Match where incumbent Intercontinental champ Seth Rollins will defend his belt against The Miz, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe.

The event will also feature the US Championship match between current title holder Jinder Mahal against Randy Orton, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship between present champs The Bludgeon Brothers and The Usos, while The Bar is still waiting for the result of the Tag Team Eliminator tournament to know who they have to face for the Raw Tag Team Championship match.

Despite his loss with The Undertaker, Cena will also join the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event to face Triple H in a special one-on-one match.

But unlike other WWE events, the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble will not feature any matches that involve female professional wrestlers.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event will be staged at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. The event will start at 12 p.m. EDT with a pre-show called the Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff that will begin at 11 a.m. EDT.

Those who cannot travel all the way to the Middle East will be able to catch the upcoming wrestling matches live through the WWE Network. Details about the regional broadcast schedule are expected to be announced by the network soon.