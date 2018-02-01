Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson News: Gwyneth Paltrow Approves of Ex's New Romance

REUTERS/Ricardo Morales Chris Martin and rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson had a public moment at the Malibu beach last weekend.

Recent reports have revealed that on top of confirming her engagement with "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow has also released a statement about Coldplay Chris Martin's relationship with "Fifty Shades Freed" actress Dakota Johnson. Further reports also reveal that Martin has yet to introduce Johnson to his kids.

According to reports, a source close to the matter has revealed that Paltrow wants nothing but the best for Martin after they broke the hearts of the fans who were fervently rooting for their relationship. Despite ultimately deciding to move on with their lives separately, Paltrow further revealed that she was happy for Martin and although she is not personally close with Johnson, she trusts Martin's judgment. Paltrow refrained from scrutinizing his decisions, choosing instead to focus on her relationship with the "Glee" co-creator.

Further reports also reveal that Paltrow and Falchuk are engaged after three years of dating. Considering the wedding plans that they must be caught up in, some fans speculate that this might be the reason why Paltrow did not spare Martin's new romance much thought. Regardless, Martin and Johnson are still in the early stages of the relationship. As such, the Coldplay singer has yet to introduce Johnson to Moses and Apple, the kids that he raised with Paltrow. There is no news as to how Paltrow or Johnson feels about that, but fans are expecting a rapid development in Martin and Johnson's relationship.

Paltrow, Martin, and Falchuk were recently photographed meeting together for brunch, which definitely means that all of them are in good terms with each other. As to when Johnson might join them at the table, fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.