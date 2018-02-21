Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted Dating In Vancouver

Reuters/Stefanie Loos "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson is spotted with Coldplay's Chris Martin on a Sunday date.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson seem to be getting serious.

Martin and the 28-year-old actress have not yet confirmed their relationship, but their fellow diner at the Heirloom Restaurant in Vancouver said that they were holding hands and kissing over their cups of coffee.

"We were waiting for a table when they came in and were brought to a reserved table in the corner of the restaurant," an unknown source told The Daily Mail. The online tabloid also published pictures of Martin and Johnson looking in love with each other.

The pair were also seen sipping smoothies as they looked at each other intently. This scene was also captured and published online. Another source revealed that the duo was "very happy together and did not hold back on the PDA."

Johnson, who stars alongside Jamie Dornan in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy adaptations, has been in Vancouver to film "Bad Times at the El Royale," an American drama-thriller movie directed and written by Drew Goddard, also starring Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges, Nick Offerman, and Russell Crowe. The film is set to be released on Oct. 5 this year.

Meanwhile, Martin seemingly travelled to Vancouver to visit the actress as she stayed there for work.

Martin and Johnson have been linked since October last year when they grabbed sushi together in Los Angeles. The following month, it was reported that the couple attended a Nick Cave concert in Tel Aviv.

The "Yellow" singer had been married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for more than 10 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016. The pair broke up due to irreconcilable differences. Paltrow is now engaged to director Brad Falchuk.

Meanwhile, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress has had two reported relationships prior to Martin, and she was also linked to actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 2013.