Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Dating: Couple Goes Public at the Beach

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson sparked more rumors about their romance following a recent public outing. The couple enjoyed a stroll at the beach in Malibu last Sunday with their arms wrapped around each other.

REUTERS/Ricardo Morales Chris Martin and rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson had a public moment at the Malibu beach last weekend.

Eyewitnesses said that the lead singer of Coldplay and the star of the "Fifty Shades" franchise spent most of the weekend at the beach. It appeared that the couple made up for lost time since they didn't spend the holidays together. Just Jared shared over 75 photos of the couple from their beach romp that weekend.

"They seem to be getting more serious," the source stated. "On Friday, they had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris' house and went for a beach walk."

Despite the pictures, Martin and Johnson aren't apparently ready to confirm their relationship to the press. They reportedly still want to keep the status of their relationship under wraps.

Martin and Johnson first made the headlines as a couple in October 2017 when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. Soon after, the two stars hung out more often, with Johnson even joining Martin on his concert in Argentina with his band. Sources said that despite their age difference, the 40-year-old singer grew attracted to the 28-year-old star because she's the creative type.

The news of the singer's new romance comes as Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed her engagement to TV showrunner Brad Falchuck. Martin and Paltrow, who were married for 13 years, decided to split in 2014 but the ex-couple remain good friends and co-parents to kids Apple and Moses.

Martin also had yearlong relationships with Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence and "Peaky Blinders" actress Annabelle Walis before meeting Johnson. The singer remains on good terms with Wallis as well. Johnson, on the other hand, hasn't had a serious relationship since her split with boyfriend Matthew Hitt in 2016.