Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson News: Couple Held Hands in Presence Of Coldplay Frontman's Exes

REUTERS/Ricardo Morales Chris Martin and rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson had a public moment at the Malibu beach last weekend.

Chris Martin's relationship with Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson just rose to the next level. The couple was spotted holding hands at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party despite two of Coldplay frontman's exes also being there.

The two caught up with Drew Barrymore and her mystery outside the bash. Martin and Johnson kept each other close and were smiling as they chatted with Barrymore.

However, what hinted that the couple was getting serious was the presence of Martin's other famous exes, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, who also attended the party. The couple seemed unfazed by Martin's former flames and cozied up with each other during the party.

Both Lawrence and Paltrow came with their respective dates and seemed pretty content with seeing Martin with Johnson. While it seemed that no conversation happened between the couples, there was hardly any awkwardness at the event.

Martin has been romantically linked to Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota since October after they were spotted attending a Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection event in Los Angeles at the time.

They were "cozy, laughing and affectionate," one source told People, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner. They later met up with friends and had a fun night and seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together.

Martin was previously was married to Paltrow for ten years before they announced their separation in March 2014 and. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016 with Paltrow saying that she and her ex-husband were better off as friends.

Following his separation with Paltrow, Martin briefly dated Lawrence in 2014 before splitting in October of that same year only to reunite in January of 2015. However, it was not to last as the two broke up again in August 2015, and this time for good.