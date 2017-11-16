Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Update: 'Mom' Star Spotted in Italy with Rumored Boyfriend

Months after Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced the end of their eight-year marriage, the "Mom" star has been spotted vacationing in Italy with a rumored boyfriend.

Reuters Anna Faris and ex Chris Pratt

Faris and cinematographer Michael Barrett were photographed on a water taxi in Venice's Grand Canal on Wednesday. The pair were bundled up together as they enjoyed the views of the romantic city. At a certain point, the cinematographer placed his arm around the actress.

"Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things," a source told E! News. "They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."

Barrett and Faris reportedly met on the set of the upcoming film remake of "Overboard." Reports allege the pair have been dating since Sept. when they were photographed at a carnival in Los Angeles. The month after that, they were spotted on several occasions at an upscale Italian eatery. The couple has been seen twice in two days at Modo Mio which is situated in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in L.A.

"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source told People. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August, ending their eight-year marriage. They have a son together, Jack, who is four years old. Though they are no longer romantically involved, the pair seems to have each other's backs still.

In a previous interview with People, the actress admits that her ex-husband still cracks her up. And that he continues to support her and is proud of her. Despite the separation, the pair has remained as friends.