Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Update: Stars File for Divorce

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.

Four months after his separation with Anna Faris was announced, Chris Pratt has officially filed for divorce from the actress.

According to People, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star filed the legal documents last Friday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Pratt is asking for joint custody of their five-year-old son Jack. Faris filed shortly after, asking for the same as well as to the right to receive child support.

Both also reserve the right to get spousal support, but TMZ notes it is unlikely either of them will request for it. The publication adds that they have a prenuptial agreement and are almost ready to finalize a property settlement.

The date of separation is listed as July 13, which is almost a month before they released an official statement about ending their eight-year marriage.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Faris and Pratt met on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007. They got engaged the following year and then tied the knot in 2009.

Before their split was made legal and official, it was reported that Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she worked with on the film "Overboard." The two were first spotted together back in September and recently went on a getaway in Venice.

It is unknown at the moment if Pratt is seeing someone although he did warn fans on Instagram that there is an impostor on social media pretending to be him to prey on his female fans.