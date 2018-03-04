Chris Pratt Dating News: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Actor Spotted Out With Mystery Blonde

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Chris Pratt is the Star-Lord, Peter Quill, in "Guardians of the Galaxy," which belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It looks like Chris Pratt has finally started dating once again after he is spotted out with a mystery blonde.

Last year, it should be remembered that Chris Pratt and his wife of eight years Anna Faris had broken up for good while deciding to remain good friends for the sake of their son, Jack. The former officially filed for divorce near the end of the year. Now, after a few months, it looks like the 38-year-old actor is ready to find love once again after he was spotted out at a Coffee Bean place in Los Angeles together with a mystery lady.

The "Jurassic World" actor had been in incognito mode, wearing a dark ensemble along with black sunglasses and a baseball cap, but unbeknownst to him, a couple of photos had been snapped from his recent outing.

However, it is still not clear whether or not his supposed date with the blonde woman was romantic or not.

Just last month, the actor had been linked to "X-Men" actress Olivia Munn after it was claimed that the two had gone out for a romantic dinner date at a West Hollywood restaurant. When news of their date finally broke out, Munn took to social media to deny the rumors by sharing a screenshot of a friendly text conversation she had with Pratt's soon-to-be ex-wife, Anna Faris, to which she reveals there is nothing going on between her and the latter's estranged husband.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the couple said in a joint statement. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," their statement added.

After separating from Pratt, Anna Faris is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.