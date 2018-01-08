Chris Pratt Dating 'X-Men' Star Olivia Munn in Secret? Anna Faris Once Said She's His 'Dream Woman'

Chris Pratt is apparently dating "X-men" star Olivia Munn in secret. The actress was once referred to as the actor's "dream woman" by no less than Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris.

REUTERS Ex-couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are moving on from their failed marriage with new partners.

Reports stated that Pratt and Munn's friendship blossomed into romance as they both were getting over their exes. Pratt split with Faris in August last year, while Munn ended her long-term relationship with Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in April 2017.

It's unclear when Pratt and Munn's romance began but they told James Corden once, while guesting on his late night show, that they have been friends for a long time. Pratt and Mann used to hang out with each other with their then-partners. Munn and Rodgers would have barbecues and go fishing at Pratt and Faris' home in Atlanta, while she filmed "X-Men: Apocalypse."

Munn was also a guest on Faris' podcast show "Unqualified" in 2016, where she talked about her love for eagles. It was there that Faris exclaimed Munn is Pratt's dream woman because he also loves eagles.

Both reps from Pratt and Munn's camps haven't confirmed the dating rumors. Another report, however, stated that Faris is furious about the whole thing.

Faris, however, has been seen about town with her new boyfriend cinematographer Michael Barrett. She and Barrett went public one month after her split with Pratt. Rumors are that the actress wants to fast-track her divorce so that she and Barrett can begin planning their wedding.

The actress also said that despite their failed marriage, she and her ex-husband get along fine. The former couple agreed to co-parent their 5-year-old son Jack. Before filing for divorce in December, Pratt and Faris apparently sought to counsel in order to become better parents for their son.

Pratt and Faris dated in 2007 and got married the next year. Their split was a big blow for fans who thought of their marriage as one of the ideal unions in Hollywood.