Chris Pratt Slammed for Praising Deer Killler; 'Jurassic World' Star Defends Hunting

Netizens slammed "Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt after he congratulated a person who killed a deer. The actor, however, responded and defended hunting but his comment still drew a backlash.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Chris Pratt grew up hunting and doesn't hide that he loves killing predatory animals.

Pratt engaged fans in a Q & A on social media where someone asked about his favorite animal to kill. The actor replied that he likes all forms of hunting but he's particularly fond of a deer hunt.

A fan then showed Pratt her photo with the deer she killed and the actor congratulated her. Twitter users, however, were not happy with the actor's response as they likened hunting to killing. They didn't think it wasn't right to harm animals for sport or for fun.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" Star-Lord, however, defended the sport of hunting in an already deleted tweet. He wrote that while hunters use all kinds of modern equipment, it's not for everyone.

"There's an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons," Pratt said. "One must complete a hunter's safety test to be eligible."

It's not the first time Pratt openly expressed his love for hunting. In 2015, the actor also received criticisms for his comments about this activity.

"The thing inside me that drives me to go out and hunt is very animal," Pratt said. "But the remorse, emotion and respect I feel, and the closeness to God that I feel when I'm out there, is my humanity. It's an opportunity for me to explore what parts of me are animal and what parts of me are human."

Pratt belongs to a family of hunters. He told Outdoor Life in 2012 that he couldn't hunt a lot in his teens because he had school and football, but he lived for those hunting stories from his dad, uncles, and cousins.

In a 2014 GQ interview Pratt also said he did a lot of predatory hunting, not game hunting. He targets animals that kills family pets or livestock, such as coyotes.

Pratt is aware many people don't understand why hunters do what they do. He said he won't waste time explaining this and just agree to disagree then move on.