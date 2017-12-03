Chris Pratt Warns Fans of Impostor Pretending to Be Him

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actor Chris Pratt warned his fans about people pretending to be him.

It looks like there is someone pretending to be Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt has grown concerned about an impostor and has even warned his female fans that there is someone pretending to be him on social media. On Thursday, the "Passenger" star took to Instagram to post a message warning people of a "pervy dude."

"PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It's confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I'm not joking," he said.

Nowadays, with the almost free rein and anonymity that social media has provided people, it has become easier to deceive others. There are countless of predators that had surfaced online taking on the identities of celebrities and using this facade to lure in unsuspecting victims and it looks like Christ Pratt isn't having any of it.

According to him, he has found the whole act to be reprehensible and that if he ever finds out the identity of those pretending to be him, he will have their accounts deactivated and that he'll also punch them in the mouth.

Being a father himself, he also asked his fans to spread the news, saying: "Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It's probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick. It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this impostor/potential predator. I've had many, many people tell me about this." He also mentioned that this was not an isolated incident and urged people who are in contact with impostors to block them as soon as possible.

Interestingly, after the actor posted his message, the impostor's page quickly disappeared, and it is unknown if the act was done by the Chris Pratt pretender or if Facebook itself had shut down the account.