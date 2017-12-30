Chrissy Teigen and Fellow Passengers Receive 30,000 Yen After Flight Debacle

REUTERS/Mike Blake Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the red carpet of 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that the wife of "All of Me" singer John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, along with her fellow passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo has received 30,000 yen as compensation for the inconvenience that Teigen live-tweeted on her account.

According to reports, the ordeal began when the crew of the All Nippon Airways realized that there was an unauthorized passenger that was able to board the flight. They made the decision to turn back and asked everyone to leave the premises of the plane to re-board the next morning. Unfortunately, the decision came four hours into the 11-hour flight, when means that Teigen and Legend wasted eight hours in the skies before they finally got to Tokyo, Japan, where they will be spending the holidays.

The debacle was live-tweeted by Teigen as she expressed her confusion and frustration at the decision of All Nippon Airways to turn back and re-board the passengers almost halfway to the destination. As a result, the company has given Teigen and her fellow passengers a compensation amounting to 30,000 yen or $265 for the inconvenience.

"We apologize to all of our passengers on Flight 175; we failed to deliver the customer service we strive for," All Nippon Airlines said in a statement, as reported by Us Weekly. "Thank you all for your comments and allowing us to connect, learn and serve you better. We welcome ongoing feedback to understand how we can work to make this right."

Teigen shared that just about everyone in the crew had been kind and apologetic of the situation but she did say that she could not understand why they had turn back when the flight was carrying 230 passengers. Furthermore, rumors speculate that Teigen and Legend may not have received the compensation since they boarded a different flight from the rest of the passengers. Regardless, the couple has finally made it to Tokyo and has chosen to celebrate what had transpired with ramen.