REUTERS/Mike Blake Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the red carpet of 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that "All of Me" singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting a new addition to the family. The couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Further reports also indicate that Legend and Teigen took advantage of this year's Grammy Awards to showcase the latter's baby bump.

According to reports, prior to the conclusion of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the couple took to social media to reveal the gender of the new baby. It was captioned by a short and sweet "mama and her baby boy." Furthermore, Teigen did not hesitate to show off her baby bump on the red carpet of the Grammys. Considering that Teigen and Legend previously had to go through other methods to conceive Luna, the highly anticipated baby boy was also conceived through in vitro fertilization.

Fans were not a hundred percent surprised about the announcement, especially since Teigen also previously revealed that they would like a baby boy as the next addition to the family. Regardless, Legend also revealed some details about their home life, especially how Luna was taking to living in the Big Apple. Legend shared that Luna absolutely loved it and even though she does not know that her parents used to live there, she does share the affection they have for the city. The "All of Me" singer further revealed that Luna absolutely hates it when they have to leave. Teigen added that the fit she throws may also be because they usually leave at night, and Luna is usually cranky during the nighttime.

There is no news yet as to when the delivery date is for the Legend and Teigen's baby boy. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming months. For now, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.