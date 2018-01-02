Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Responds to Human Trafficking and Pedophilia Accusations

REUTERS/Mike Blake Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the red carpet of 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, have responded to the alarming allegations made by a conspiracy theorist that they were involved in human trafficking and pedophilic practices. Furthermore, it seems that they are willing to take the matter to court.

According to reports, the conspiracy theory began when conspiracy theorist, Liz Crokin, took a picture of Teigen and Legend's one-year-old Luna dressed up as a slice of pizza and Alice in Wonderland as the proof that the celebrities are involved in human trafficking, child abuse, and pedophilia. The basis of Crokin's claim seems to be the debunked but widespread conspiracy that high-level politicians traffic children by using pizza restaurants with basements as headquarters and meeting places. Although fans were expecting Teigen and Legend to ignore the claims, it seems that attacking their family and kid infuriates them to no end.

Further reports have revealed that Teigen has responded to the claims by expressing the absurdness of how they were connected to the pedophile sex ring in the first place: by simply dressing up their child in a pizza costume. Legend responded less kindly saying that Corkin needs to take his family's name out of her mouth before she is faced with a lawsuit. Corkin refused to back down but did backtrack at the mention of a possible legal proceeding on the matter. Instead, she now claims that Teigen and Legend "runs with" pedophiles and human traffickers instead of being both themselves.

Teigen promptly called her out on it and the entire debacle has resulted to Corkin being stripped of her verified status on her social media account. She has also emphasized to her 50,000 followers that she cares more about saving children's lives more that she does about a blue check mark. As to whether or not Teigen and Legend will push things to court, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.