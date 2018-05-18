Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen just became the mother of two, as the supermodel and her husband John Legend welcomed their second baby. Teigen also took to social media to announce the news on Wednesday, May 16.

"Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Teigen announced on Twitter, with her message followed by emojis of baby bottles and hugging faces. Aside from that short tweet, the couple has stayed relatively quiet about their baby number two.

Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone Featured in the image is Chrissy Teigen

Earlier in November of last year, Teigen has confirmed via an Instagram video post that their first daughter, Luna, will soon have a sibling to play wit. It has been less than six months since the 32-year-old mom confirmed her pregnancy.

The couple has been planning to have another baby the month before Teigen's Instagram video, and the couple has been hoping that it will be a boy. "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," the supermodel wrote on Twitter earlier.

Getting pregnant has not come without issues for the couple, starting with the way they had to resort to in vitro fertilization for her to get pregnant. There's also her previous struggle with postpartum depression after giving birth to their first child Luna as well.

Last year, the couple chose to undergo a process known as a frozen embryo transfer for Teigen to get pregnant with their second child. They originally started with 20 normal, genetically tested embryos, the first of which failed to catch on when implanted.

The second was eventually born as Luna. After that, they were left with one male embryo.

That was two years ago, and by all accounts, she is ready to deal with it as it comes to her. "Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do," Teigen said during an earlier interview via Page Six.

"But I also know that I feel like when it does happen, if it does, I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me," she added.

Another one that will have to make some adjustments, now that the Legend family grows to four, is their first child Luna. As John Legend himself explained to E! earlier in January, Luna may still have a lot to learn about what it means now that she is about to be a big sister.

"We know there's a baby in there and she can say 'baby' but I don't really know if she knows what it means for her mother to be carrying another child and for that child to be her little sibling," Legend said.

"I don't know if she's ready for that yet," he added at the time. Meanwhile, fans online have started to wonder if the couple is thinking of naming the baby "Yanni" or "Laurel," after the viral Internet meme that has been making the round lately.