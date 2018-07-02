Chrissy Teigen Gives Passionate Speech at Families Belong Together Rally With Newborn Baby Miles

Wikimedia Commons / David Shankbone Featured in the image is model and activist Chrissy Teigen

Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen proved that families really belong together when she brought her children with singer husband John Legend in the Families Belong Together Rally, including newborn son Miles.

baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

Just before she introduced her husband, who performed his new song "Preach" in front of the thousands of rally-goers, who flocked together in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 30, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model took a minute to share how proud she was in joining the others to fight for the immigrants' rights.

She also shared her own story as a daughter of an immigrant.

"My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand," Teigen said in front of the rally-goers. "We love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here," she stated, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

She also lambasted US President Donald Trump by slamming one of his businesses in her speech. "America at its best is big, beautiful, and diverse. It's not small, it's not petty, and it's not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago," she also went on to say.

While making her speech, Teigen was carrying her son Miles, who is just over a month old. Teigen and Legend are also parents to two-year-old Luna.

Aside from the couple, other celebrities also spoke at the Families Belong Together rallies that took place in different parts of the country, including "Orange Is the New Black" star Diane Guerrero and America Ferrera in Washington, DC, as well as Alicia Keys and her son Egypt in New York City.

The celebrities and other rally-goers were urging the Trump administration to end family separation and reunite families due to the zero-tolerance policy that the US president ordered to stop the entry of illegal immigrants at the borders. The policy caused a lot of children to be separated from their parents and other family members.