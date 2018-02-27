Chrissy Teigen Ready For Possible Postpartum Depression

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen After suffering from postpartum depression with the birth of Luna, Chrissy Teigen says she is ready if it happens again.

Expecting mother Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she fears that she might have postpartum depression after delivering her son, but she is also ready to face it if it does come.

On Feb. 19, Teigen revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and husband John Legend are expecting their baby boy to be born in June this year. He will be joining his sister Luna, who is now 22 months old, in the family.

Upon giving birth to Luna, Teigen shared that she had a postpartum depression (PPD), or a mood disorder associated with childbirth that may affect either the child's mother or father. People with PPD experience anxiety, exhaustion, and extreme sadness.

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do," the 32-year-old model said at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles last Saturday. But, it appears that the "Lip Sync Battle Host" is more excited than worried to welcome her second child to the world.

"I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me," she added.

She also shared that now that she is aware of the possibility of PPD, she can be more equipped. When she first had this, she brushed the condition off as something normal. Later, Teigen discovered that PPD was uncontrollable and that it can be treated medically.

The "Sports Illustrated" model also praised those who have experienced PPD who had worse conditions than she did. She was also thankful for the people around her who gave her overwhelming support.

"I don't know how I would have handled it if I were still paying the dues and having to answer to certain people. I think I would have been too weak, honestly. I don't know how you guys do it every single day," Teigen shared.