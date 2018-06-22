Christian Artists React to Tragic Murder of Young Rapper XXXTentacion (See Here)

(Screenshot: YouTube/Inside Edition) XXXTentacion was a rising star in the music world and was gunned down this week in Florida, June 19, 2018.

The life of influential young rapper XXXTentacion was cut short on Tuesday and although a controversial up-and-coming emcee, many in the Christian Hip-Hop community took to social media to share their thoughts about his death.

Deemed a "controversial" figure in the Hip-Hop community, XXXTentacion still maintained a high level of respect for his music which first garnered a massive following on the music platform Soundcloud. His latest album, ?, would go on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts in March.

The 20-year-old had a number of domestic abuse and assault allegations against him and he put all of his real-life pain into his artistic persona. XXXTentacion seemed to be turning his life around recently and was in Florida for a charity event. However, everything came to an end on June 19 when the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down by two men who approached him as he was leaving a Deerfield Beach, Florida, motorcycle dealership in his BMW sports car.

Regardless of what people believed about his life, many in Christian Hip-Hop were strongly impacted by the news of his death.

Grammy winner and Reach Records founder Lecrae took to Instagram stories writing that he was "sad" and is praying for the young man's family.

Christian rapper Derek Minor tweeted his disgust that people reportedly took out their phones and filmed XXXTentacion after he was shot.

"We used to joke about a society that would see a traumatic event and the first thing they would think is to pull out their phone. It's sad its no longer a joke but a reality. We have become so clout centered that we will film a person die to say we where there rather than help," Minor Tweeted.

Others wished he had a chance to give his heart and life to Jesus before leaving earth in such a tragic way.

"Just wish xxxtentacion would've gave his life to God ..." rapper Kid Tris wrote on Twitter.

Say what you want about him.... but he was just a kid smh. Had so much more to grow. His music you can tell he was screaming for help. Beyond talented! I hope we can always love people past all our disagreements. #RIPXXXTentacion — gawvi (@GAWVI) June 18, 2018

i took X off all my playlists and completely stopped supporting him a few weeks ago. but i 100% wanted to see him live and change his ways and be blessed. this is my hope for everyone. — nobigdyl. (@nobigdyl) June 19, 2018

Lil bro got killed 37 mins away from where I am right now. It's crazy because it felt close. 20yrs old...smh Pray for his family and fans who could be tempted to take there own lives. Lord have mercy. #xxx — ESHON BURGUNDY (@eshonburgundy) June 19, 2018

Police believe XXXTentacion's murder was a robbery-gone-wrong because the two men made off with a Louis Vuitton bag. According to TMZ, three arrest warrants have been issued. A court clerk told the publication that a judge has signed off on all of the arrest warrants.