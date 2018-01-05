Christian Bale Still Can't Bring Himself to Watch 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actors Gary Oldman (L), Christian Bale (C), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012.

Five years since the Colorado shooting, actor Christian Bale still cannot bring himself to watch "The Dark Knight Rises." They year 2017 marked the fifth anniversary of the movie, which also coincides with the massive shooting in an Aurora, Colorado theater in 2012.

Starring Bale, "The Dark Knight Rises" concluded the hit "Batman" trilogy of director Christopher Nolan and marked Bale's final performance as the Caped Crusader before the role was passed on to Ben Affleck. It took in $448.1 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide, making it one of DC's most successful movies. While the movie is widely heralded as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, Bale has recently revealed that he has not seen the movie yet. In fact, he has not seen any DCEU movie with Batman in it since 2012.

In an interview on MTV's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Bale said, "Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I'd love to be able to, one day."

On July 20, 2012, a gunman named James E. Holmes entered an auditorium at a Century 16 theater in Aurora, Colorado wearing a gas mask to look like Tom Hardy's Bane. He opened fire inside the theater during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. The tragic incident has since then been known as the 17th deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States and the deadliest in Colorado since the Columbine massacre in 1999.

Despite his lawyers' claims that Holmes suffered a psychotic break when he committed the shooting, the perpetrator was apprehended alive and was taken into custody after facing trial for the crime and was found guilty.