Christian Film Execs Hold Faith-Based Filmmakers Contest; Now Taking Submissions for $20,000 Reward

(Screenshot: YouTube) Faith Counts host contest : deadline for entries is Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Faith Counts announced its third annual "Film Your Faith" contest for upcoming filmmakers with a chance to win a $20,000 grand prize.

Faith Counts is the leading fastest-growing multifaith online platform. This year, it is awarding $32,500 in prizes to top films of two minutes or less showcasing the power of faith in a positive light.

Filmmaker submissions opened on April 3 and the contest ends May 19. All entries must be submitted for consideration before the deadline.

"This is your chance to show the world what faith is all about," Faith Counts Communications Director Kerry Troup said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "What does the world look like through your unique lens of faith? Pull out your phone or grab your camera gear, tap record and show us in two minutes or less how faith changes lives, relationships and communities for the better."

"Film Your Faith" judges consist of filmmakers and others in the industry. The judges include Executive Vice President of AFFIRM Films Rich Peluso, film producer ("Blue Like Jazz") Steve Taylor, film producer ("Unbroken") Matt Baer, Rotten Tomatoes critic Kam Williams, Director of "Plugged In" Bob Waliszewski, and 2017 Film Your Faith grand prize winner Simon Rivera.

The contest is open to entries from all faith backgrounds. Last year's grand prize winner, Rivera, is a Christian who is a full-time physician's assistant. His hobby is filmmaking.

"The God that we worship is that which occupies one's mind the most. He is not the one you check in a religion checkbox. He wants to be fully involved in our lives," Rivera shared in a statement. "I hope the video reminds people they are not alone. In both their highs and struggles, God is involved in all of it . . . The Faith Counts video contest appealed to me because it provided a platform to not only exercise this creativity, but to do so on the subject of faith, which is the foundation of my worldview and personal beliefs."

After all entries are submitted, the panel of judges will choose 10 finalists. Ultimately, they will select a Grand Prize winner who takes home $20,000. The film earning Honorable Mention wins $2,500. After judging, voting opens to select a fan favorite from the eight remaining films with a $10,000 prize.

For more information on the contest or to submit your film, visit the website.