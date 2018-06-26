Christian Florist and Gay Wedding: 5 Reactions to Supreme Court Sending Case Back to State

Expand | Collapse (Photo: ADF/Screengrab) Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers in Richland, Washington, speaks as supporters rally around her in November 2016. On Monday, the United States Supreme Court vacated a decision from Washington state's highest court against a Christian florist who refused for religious reasons to provide services for a gay wedding. In 2013, a same-sex couple filed a lawsuit against Barronelle Stutzman of Arlene's Flowers for refusing to provide services for their gay wedding due to her sincerely held Christian beliefs. In their order vacating the decision, the Supreme Court cited their decision Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, in which the Justices ruled 7-2 that baker Jack Phillips was mistreated by the commission when they decided to punish him for refusing to design a cake for a same-sex wedding in 2012. The latest episode in the debate over religious liberty and LGBT rights, the high court's order in the Stutzman case has garnered many reactions from liberals and conservatives. Here are five reactions to the Supreme Court's order. They include perspectives from the law firm that represented Stutzman, the largest LGBT advocacy group in the United States, and a fellow Southern Baptist.

Alliance Defending Freedom Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) Supporters of Colorado baker Jack Phillips hold signs in front of the United States Supreme Court as arguments in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission on December 5, 2017. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law firm that represents Stutzman, has celebrated the Supreme Court's order. Kristen Waggoner, ADF's senior vice president of the U.S. legal division who also argued the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, said in a statement that the Supreme Court was right to use Jack Phillip's case as a standard for Stutzman. "The U.S. Supreme Court has rightfully asked the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider Barronelle's case in light of the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision," stated Waggoner. "In that ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court denounced government hostility toward the religious beliefs about marriage held by creative professionals like Jack and Barronelle. The state of Washington, acting through its attorney general, has shown similar hostility here."

Human Rights Campaign Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post / Samuel Smith) Human Rights Campaign legal director Sarah Warbelow (Right) discusses the passage of Utah Senate Bill 296, which extends discrimination protections to the LGBT community in the workplace and housing market. The Human Rights Campaign, a liberal advocacy group believed to be the largest LGBT organization in the United States, felt optimistic about the Supreme Court order. HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow argued in a statement that the circumstances of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case were sufficiently different that Stutzman may not prevail. "The Supreme Court has simply asked the lower court to take another look at this case in light of their recent decision in Masterpiece, but they did not indicate there was anything wrong with the ruling," stated Warbelow. "We view this decision as encouraging news that justice will prevail and the Washington State Supreme Court will again uphold the state's non-discrimination laws ensuring LGBTQ people cannot be turned away from a business open to the public."

Denny Burk Expand | Collapse (Screengrab: Facebook/Alliance Defending Freedom) Barronelle Stutzman, surrounded by supporters, speaks with the media after appearing for the Washington Supreme Court at Bellevue College on Nov. 15, 2016. Denny Burk, professor of Biblical Studies at Boyce College in Louisville, Kentucky, wrote an entry on his website celebrating the good news regarding Stutzman, a fellow Southern Baptist. Burk recalled how he gave testimony in the case, being critically questioned by the Washington Attorney General and American Civil Liberties Union over his and Stutzman's views. "Pray for her and her husband. She is happy to serve gay people in her flower shop. She always has been and always will be happy to do that," wrote Burk. "She has simply asked that the state not coerce her to participate in a gay wedding. The State of Washington ruled against her. The Supreme Court has now vacated that ruling. It remains to be seen how the lower court will respond now that its ruling has been vacated. Stay tuned."

American Civil Liberties Union Expand | Collapse (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom) Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers, poses for a photo outside of her Richland, Washington, floral shop. The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the same-sex couple who filed suit against Stutzman, saw the Supreme Court's order as an opportunity to clarify what constitutes anti-religious bias. In a statement, the liberal civil rights group argued that the Masterpiece Cakeshop case and the Arlene's Flowers case had "one critical difference" that promised a new ruling against Stutzman. "There is no evidence in Arlene's Flowers of anti-religious bias on the part of the Washington courts that ruled against the flower shop. In fact, the Washington courts have repeatedly recognized the importance of religious freedom," said the ACLU. "The remand of Arlene's Flowers to the Washington Supreme Court provides an opportunity for that court to make clear that enforcing civil rights laws is not a sign of anti-religious bias and to reject the argument that the state violated the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop."

The Family Research Council Expand | Collapse Photo: National Religious Broadcasters Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 2, 2018. The Family Research Council, a conservative advocacy group that filed an amicus brief in the case, welcomed the news of the Supreme Court's order. FRC President Tony Perkins said in a statement that his "hope and prayer is that the lower court that ruled against Barronelle's religious freedom will acknowledge the grave error in their previous ruling and restore Barronelle's freedom to live out her deeply held convictions in her own business." "The government has no authority to force Americans like Barronelle to engage in speech and events with which they morally disagree. Constitutional freedoms do not stop at the door of your local church, and instead extend to every area of a person's life," stated Perkins. "It is time the Washington state supreme court acknowledge that fact and remove the threat of crippling fines from Barronelle, imposed on her simply because she was following her deeply held beliefs."