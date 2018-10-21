This Week in Christian History: End Times Prediction, Chicago Statement, Little Sisters Founder Born

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Ligonier Ministries) Reformed theologian and Ligonier Ministries founder Robert Charles Sproul speaks in this undated video. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Oct. 21–27, in Church history. They include the birth of the founder of the Little Sisters of the Poor, the beginning of the summit that created the Chicago Statement on Biblical Inerrancy, and Family Radio President Harold Camping's final end times prediction failing to happen.

Summit That Created Chicago Statement on Biblical Inerrancy Begins – Oct. 26, 1978 Expand | Collapse This week marks the anniversary of when approximately 300 church leaders and theologians gathered in Chicago, Illinois, to begin drafting what became known as the Chicago Statement on Biblical Inerrancy. "The authority of Scripture is a key issue for the Christian Church in this and every age," began the Statement's Preface. "To stray from Scripture in faith or conduct is disloyalty to our Master. Recognition of the total truth and trustworthiness of Holy Scripture is essential to a full grasp and adequate confession of its authority." Convened by the International Council on Biblical Inerrancy, the summit featured several evangelical scholars including R.C. Sproul of Ligonier Ministries. "We decided to do an international council inviting scholars from all around the world to come to Chicago for a summit meeting and to formulate a statement affirming the inerrancy of scripture, and also a series of affirmations and denials so that people would understand the doctrine of inerrancy," recalled Sproul in a 2015 interview. "That format was to say not only what we affirm about inerrancy, but what we deny. Which is the kind of thing that is so vital for today because we live in a relativistic culture and pluralistic culture and it's okay if you want to affirm what you affirm as long as you don't deny its antithesis, you could get along with everybody. But we said no, truth is what is affirmed, it is the opposite of its antithesis."

Little Sisters of the Poor Founder Born - Oct. 25, 1792 Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty) Members of a Catholic order of nuns known as the Little Sisters of the Poor stand outside the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals building in Denver, Colorado, along with William Mumma, President of the Becket Fund. This week marks the anniversary of when the woman who founded the Roman Catholic Church order known as the Little Sisters of the Poor was born. Saint Jeanne Jugan, also known as Sister Mary of the Cross, was born in a port city in Brittany, France, during a time of Revolution and constant warfare. Jugan initially worked as a nurse and a domestic servant before joining a religious order for laypeople before founding the Little Sisters to help the poor, especially the elderly. "During the 1840s, many other young women joined Jeanne in her mission of service to the elderly poor. By begging in the streets, the foundress was able to establish four more homes for their beneficiaries by the end of the decade," explained the Catholic News Agency. "By 1850, over 100 women had joined the congregation that had become known as the Little Sisters of the Poor." In the U.S. during the Obama administration, the Little Sisters garnered attention for their legal battles against states and the federal government over whether the order must provide or at the least sign off on employee health care coverage that includes contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs.

Harold Camping's Last End Times Prediction Fails – Oct. 21, 2011 Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post/ Hudson Tsuei) This week marks the anniversary of when Family Radio President Harold Camping's final end times prediction failed to come to pass. Camping had gotten the date for the Rapture wrong before, previously predicting that it would happen sometime in 1994 and then later on, May 21, 2011. Following the latter prediction's failure, Camping told media that the end would actually come on Oct. 21 of that year. When this date also passed without incident, Camping announced he would halt such predictions. Less than three years after his failed end times prophecy, Camping died at age 92, leaving behind his wife of 71 years and seven children.