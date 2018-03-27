5 Christian Leaders React to 'March For Our Lives'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) Demonstrators participate in the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. On Saturday, as many as two million people, mostly teenagers and youth, gathered at hundreds of rallies across the United States to demand an end to gun violence. Known as the "March for Our Lives," the main Washington, DC march was attended by hundreds of thousands of individuals. Here in no particular order are five reactions to the march from Christian leaders. They include officials, comparisons to Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, and a counter march of sorts.

Greg Stier Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of Frontgate Media) Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share. Greg Stier, founder and president of Dare 2 Share Ministries International, explained in a column published by The Christian Post on Saturday that there were lessons the church could learn from the march. Among them, Stier listed "Teenagers are willing to rally for a cause they believe in," "Teenagers can speak articulately about causes they believe in," and "Teenagers can make a difference for causes they believe in." "Out of all of the gun-control rallies that we've seen in this nation this one feels like it is actually moving the needle a bit. For the first time some political leaders are second guessing their interpretation of the 2nd Amendment," wrote Stier. "Again, regardless of where you stand on gun control issues, you have to admit that it seems like these teenagers are making a difference by making a collective stand."

Michael Curry Expand | Collapse (Photo: Episcopal News Service/Screengrab) Bishop Michael Curry Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, head of The Episcopal Church, compared the participants of the March for Our Lives to Jesus' entry into Jerusalem for Palm Sunday. In a sermon preached at the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr in Jerusalem on Sunday, Bishop Curry echoed the lyrics of the hymn "All Glory, Laud, and Honor" when making the comparison. "Yesterday, our children made hosannas ring again for they wanted the leaders of the nations, the leaders of my beloved country, to hear that the way of violence is not the way," said Curry. "They marched for peace, they spoke of love, they asked our leaders to change laws so that all could be saved."

Robert Jeffress Expand | Collapse (Photo: Robert Jeffress Twitter video screencap) Pastor Robert Jeffress speaking at First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, on May 15, 2016. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, organized a Palm Sunday march in the Texas city attended by thousands called the "March for Eternal Life." Though it was the second year Jeffress' church had organized such a march, the Texas pastor told The Christian Post in an interview that there was more enthusiasm for this year's march in light of the demonstrations that occurred across the country Saturday. "Saturday, thousands of people around our country [participated] in a 'March for Our Lives,' advocating for stricter gun control to end the epidemic of violence. We think that is great and certainly re-examining gun control laws may be part of the solution to ending violence but it is not all of the solution," explained Jeffress. "What is really needed in America is a change of people's hearts and only the Gospel of Jesus Christ can do that ... What we're doing in our march is ... we are saying that we believe that the only hope for America is faith in Jesus Christ."

Karen Oliveto Expand | Collapse (Photo: Charmaine Robledo) Karen Oliveto, the first openly gay bishop in the history of the United Methodist Church, at her consecration service July 16, 2016, at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Karen Oliveto, the controversial United Methodist Church lesbian bishop who remains in her post despite violating the denomination's rules on clergy, expressed support for the March for Our Lives. In a message posted to the UMC Yellowstone Conference's Facebook page on Saturday, Oliveto drew a parallel to the Palm Sunday triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. "Today, the Body of Christ paraded down streets in cities and towns across the United States. In place of palms were placards pleading that we might know the things that make for peace," wrote Oliveto. "The empire, thanks to our young people, has been put on notice. It is time to work to end gun violence. I am proud of the hundreds of United Methodists across the Mountain Sky Area who participated in today's march."

Jim Denison Expand | Collapse Jim Denison Jim Denison, author, apologist, and founder of the Denison Forum on Truth and Culture, weighed in on the March for Our Lives in a column published by The Christian Post on Monday. Denison focused on the importance and value of youth action, "whether you agree or disagree with why they did it." "Paul's encouragement to Timothy is God's word to us as well: 'Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity' (1 Timothy 4:12)," wrote Denison. "Young people can change the world. If young people could not set such an example, God would not ask this commitment of them. Throughout history, young people have shown that they can change the world."