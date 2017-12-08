REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE Abby Wambach of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium.

Retired soccer player Abby Wambach has given her car thieves an ultimatum.

Wambach took to social media to call out the "idiots" who stole her car and took it out for a spin. They did return the vehicle, though not the way they found it. The thieves also apparently stole some belongings, like a wallet that was a gift to her wife, Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton. They also vandalized the interior of the car with "hate speech."

"Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am... you broke into and stole(they joy rode for a few hours between 1:34am-4:30 am) the wrong peoples car!!" the two-time Olympic gold medalist wrote in the caption. "They stole valuables including a purse and wallet(gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car."

The 37-year-old FIFA Women's World Cup champion posted the video of her pickup truck being returned to the scene of the crime by the thieves before driving away in their own car. According to Wambach, the video was taken by her neighbor's security camera.

"This neighborhood has each other's backs," she wrote. "Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!!"

Wambach proceeded to give the car thieves an ultimatum: surrender within 24 hours and charges will not be pressed against them. She also asked for the belongings they stole to be returned and for the suspects to cover the repair fees for the car damages. If they choose not to take her up on her generous offer, she promises to put them behind bars. Catching the thieves would be relatively easy, especially considering all the information Wambach got from the security video.

She described the three Caucasian men who committed the crime. The driver was wearing a red or black hat with the letter O on it, which is an Ohio State cap. He was also donning a grey shirt, Nike shorts, and Nike shoes. His friend, on the other hand, was wearing a hoodie and cargo shorts. Additionally, she revealed that they left their fingerprints on the vehicle's doors and that the security camera caught the license plate on their black car.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.