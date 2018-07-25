Christian Singer Releases Powerful 'Dear Hate' Song and Believes the Timing Is Perfect (Watch)

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/John Tibbs) Poster Art for debut album, "Dead Man Walking", 2016.

GMA Dove Award nominee John Tibbs released a new single, "Dear Hate," as a reminder that love will always be near despite the chaos of the world.

"Dear Hate" was originally recorded by Grammy Award winner and country music star Maren Morris in response to the 2015 Charleston church shooting. Morris co-wrote the tune with Tom Douglas and David Hodges, two days after a young gunman killed nine people attending a bible study at a historic black church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Morris first showcased the song in Feb. of this year at the "All for the Hall" benefit during a performance with Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill .

The Christian singer heard the song and just knew he had to release it as a single.

"The very first time I heard 'Dear Hate' it stopped me right in my tracks," Tibbs shared in a statement with The Christian Post. "I knew I had to sing this song and share its message. For me, it speaks directly into the conflicts we find ourselves in today. It's also a beautiful telling of where we have come from, and a timeless reminder that love will always be near us, to never give up hope. I'm so excited to share this song and I pray that it moves people just like it did me."

Tibbs released a lyric video for the song last week.

"Dear Hate / Well, you sure are colorblind / Your kiss is the cruelest kind / You could poison any mind / Just look at mine / Don't know how this world keeps spinning 'round and 'round," some of the lyrics read.

Prior to signing with FairTrade Services, Tibbs was a worship leader at Madison Park Church, located near Indiana's Anderson University.

As an independent artist, he garnered an online community of more than 100,000 fans who helped crowd-fund two breakout recordings: Swallowing Death, Breathing Life in 2012 and 2013's Anchor, earning national notoriety on NoiseTrade. Tibbs continues to reach the masses and has now garnered more than three million streams on Spotify as he's performed more than 500 shows around the U.S.

"Dear Hate" is now available on all digital providers. For more information visit johntibbsmusic.com