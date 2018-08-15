Christian Students Fight for Their Place on Campus

An InterVarsity Christian student group is suing the University of Iowa after the school kicked it and several other religious groups off campus over what has been deemed as discriminatory leadership policies.

InterVarsity Graduate Student Fellowship filed a federal lawsuit against the university Monday after the club was de-recognized as an official campus student group last month because of its policy requiring that all group leaders be Christian and sign a statement of faith.

