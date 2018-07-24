Christian Waiter Who Got Sympathy Donations for 'We Don't Tip Terrorist' Bill Admits He Lied

(Photo: Facebook/Khalil Cavil) Khalil Cavil sharing a message he received on a bill at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, uploaded on July 16, 2018.

A Christian waiter in Odessa, Texas, who claimed he was left without a tip from customers who labeled him a "terrorist" because of his first name has now admitted that he lied.

Khalil Cavil's story went viral last week after he told reporters that he was left with the "we don't tip terrorist" bill from racist diners. People who heard his story sent donations to Cavil who said he planned to use the money for missionary purposes.

The 20 year old told the Odessa American on Monday that he was the one who wrote the message on the bill and not customers he had accused of racism. His fake story was reported nationwide.

"I did write it," Cavil said, but refused to explain why. "I don't have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did."

He told an Odessa American reporter that he was sorry, "because I did lie to you."

Saltgrass Steak House, the restaurant where Cavil used to work, also released a statement, explaining that it found out that its now former employee lied about the situation.

"After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story. The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing," said Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass.

Spokeswoman Colleen Wagner of the company Landry's, which owns the restaurant, separately told The Washington Post: "All I can say is he's no longer with the company."

Wagner refused to clarify whether Cavil had been fired, however.

Cavil shared an image of the bill and the "we don't tip terrorist" message he allegedly received on Facebook earlier this month, detailing an elaborate story of racism from unnamed customers who made him "sick to my stomach."

He said that he wanted people to understand that "hatred still exists," and called the situation a "test of faith."

"All day I've had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how," he added.

In a later post he revealed that he was receiving money from people who read about his story.

"I want to make it very clear that this was never about the tip nor the money. It was about shedding a light on racism and sharing the love of Jesus," he claimed at the time.

Cavil added that "with much prayer, I have decided to put all of the funds I have received into missionary work through my home church," in order to "help other people spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to different places around the world."

Cavil's posts, and his entire Facebook page, have since been taken down.

The waiter told the Odessa American that he had received about $1,000 in donations.

"All money is being processed and being return(ed)," he has revealed. "Most all of it has been returned."

"I'm sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I'm in the process of getting the help that I need," Cavil added.

The Christian Post has reached out to Landry's for comment and will update the article should a response be received.