Christianity in America Isn't Going Anywhere!

New research from Harvard University shows that despite the dominant narratives about American Christianity's shrinking numbers, Christian faith is actually strengthening in the United States.

The study, which was published late last year and titled "The Persistent and Exceptional Intensity of American Religion: A Response to Recent Research" tested the "secularization thesis" — the idea that the United States, like other advanced economies in the world, has dispensed with their once active culture of religious faith. Researchers Landon Schnabel of Indiana University and Sean Bock of Harvard found that the U.S. "remains an exceptional outlier and potential counter example" to that thesis.

And the reason for this is because of the degree of seriousness and the particular kind of faith that Americans believe and practice.

