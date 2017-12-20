Christians Around the World Love Carols!

Around the world... fathers, mothers and children of all ages and generations will gather in homes, hotels and huts to celebrate the joy of Christmas.

Around the tree... people from all walks of life will stop their endless walking—if only for a few, sacred moments—to be together.

Around the corner... there will be those who listen to the sounds of these gatherings, some reminiscing of bygone days when they too had a place to celebrate with those they loved. Others will marvel with childlike wonder at the message they are hearing—is this simply holiday sentiment, or is there truly a holy Savior who has come to rescue us?

