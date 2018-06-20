'Christians Everywhere Should Be Up in Arms': Willie Nelson on Border Family Separations

Country music icon and Texas legend Willie Nelson has weighed in on the raging controversy that now has his home state in the middle of political and human rights issues. For Nelson, separating migrant children from their families should be something that Christians everywhere should be denouncing as loud as they can.

Nelson called the current state of immigration policy, especially when it comes to taking away parents and guardians from children, as simply "outrageous." In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Country music legend called for Christians everywhere to take up this cause.

Wikimedia Commons/Dwight McCann Willie Nelson performing at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California.

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous. Christians everywhere should be up in arms," Nelson vented, as the Texas native slammed the Department of Justice's policy of taking away children from migrant parents on top of burdening them with criminal charges.

"What happened to 'Bring us your tired and weak and we will make them strong?' This is still the promise land," Nelson added, quoting the song "Living in the Promiseland," which he recorded back in 1986 for his album "The Promiseland," as CBS News pointed out the reference.

Nelson is not one to just vent in an interview, however. Using his wife's Twitter account, the Country Music icon also invited President Donald Trump, on Monday, June 18, to talk.

"@realDonaldTrump Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson Let's go down to a border detention center together to better understand what's happening down there?! Let's talk!" he posted on Twitter earlier this week using his wife's Twitter handle.

This invitation was confirmed by Elaine Schock, Nelson's publicist, as having been issued by the performer himself.

Willie Nelson is set to perform at The Outlaw Music Festival on Friday, June 22 as part of Willie Nelson & Family, and will be sharing the stage with Sturgill Simpson, the Head and the Heart, and Old Crow Medicine Show later this week as well.