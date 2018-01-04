Christina El Moussa Dating News: HGTV Hosts Dates British Hunk Ant Anstead

Facebook/FliporFlopHGTV Christina El Moussa with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

HGTV host Christina El Moussa is currently dating British TV host Ant Anstead, a source revealed.

The source reportedly told US Weekly that the "Flip or Flop" host started a new romance with "For the Love of Cars" host. This is after rumoursrs about their relationship began when she shared a photo of them together during a bike ride with the caption: "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today! #HMF"

The estranged wife of Tarek El Moussa also added fuel to the speculation in the post's comment section, where she told nutritionist Cara Clark that they could try to double date in the coming days.

In a previews interview with Entertainment Tonight, El Moussa revealed her plans for the future. "I just sort of taking things day by day and I don't overthink things," she said. She also revealed what she feels about the demise of her marriage. "I don't have any regrets. I think that things happen for a reason and this is just what was best for us. I think everything is as it should be."

If the source's claims turned out to be true, Anstead will be El Moussa's second relationship after her split with Tarek in December 2016. She also dated Orange County businessman Doug Spedding, but they decided to end their relationship back in October. According to reports, Spedding is currently in rehab to treat his addiction issues.

Meanwhile, Anstead is also reportedly separated from his wife Louise. According to Daily Mail, the British host turned to Twitter to announce their separation, saying that have and his wife have been separated since July.

Just like the El Moussas, Anstead and his estranged wife shared a son and a daughter.

El Moussa and Anstead have yet to confirm the reports.