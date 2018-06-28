Christina El Moussa Gets Own HGTV Series

HGTV Real estate reality series star Christina El Moussa

HGTV is giving Christina El Moussa a new TV series. This time, it will not be with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the female host of "Flip or Flop" signed a deal with the cable channel to star in the new show that will be called "Christina on the Coast."

According to the report, the upcoming show will be an eight-episode design series that will also delve further into the life of the 34-year-old real estate investor.

"Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place," Christina said in an interview with the online entertainment publication. "It's going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work."

She also told People that she is thrilled to be given the chance to do her own thing in the upcoming series, especially since it will focus more on designing a property.

"I'll be able to do what I like more which is the design part," the mother of two stated. "That's always been what I'm good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It's going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget," she added.

The new series order was released just after the highly-successful return of the El Moussas' "Flip or Flop" on air on May 31, after almost a full year hiatus due to the estranged couple's public separation which eventually resulted to a divorce.

With the schedule of the production of her new show approaches, Christina looks forward to "bigger and better" things that are about to come her way.

The upcoming "Christina on the Coast" TV series is expected to premiere on HGTV in early 2019.