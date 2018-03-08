Christina El Moussa Reportedly Ready to Marry New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?

Facebook/TheRealTarekElMoussa A previous promo image for HGTV's "Flip or Flop"

Rumors have it that "Flip or Flop" host Christina El Moussa is ready to tie the knot with new boyfriend Ant Anstead despite the fact they only started dating a few months ago.

The report came from Life & Style Magazine, whose unnamed insider said: "They would love to get married, and they're discussing it already." The source added that El Moussa was certain that her new beau was "the one" for her and that Anstead felt the same.

Anstead, who is known for hosting shows such as "Building Cars Live" and "Wheelers Dealers," also recently went through a separation from his wife Louise. The two got married in 2005 and decided to part ways last year. The Ansteads, however, have yet to officially break off their marriage through divorce while El Moussa just finalized hers in January with former husband Tarek.

In the same Life & Style report, it was mentioned the Ansteads reportedly remain good friends despite not living under the same roof anymore. The publication suggested that this could mean the two will not go through a difficult divorce since they are believed to be maintaining a good relationship as co-parents of their two children.

On El Moussa's part, the same insider noted that her former husband was also on board with her new-found love.

"Tarek has given them his seal of approval," the source said. "He's pleased she's found happiness with an age-appropriate, decent guy."

In El Moussa's official Instagram page, photos of her and Anstead together date back to early January. It also seems they know how to find time for each other despite having separate works.

However, the couple had to celebrate their first Valentine's Day apart as El Moussa said in a post at the time that her boyfriend was "away working hard to make some tv magic."

Meanwhile, El Moussa's ex-husband recently denied rumors that he was dating model Patience Silva. "[She] was just someone that I was briefly talking to, but [it] never went anywhere," he told Us Weekly. "We only hung out once."