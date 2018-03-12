Christina Perri Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter, Baby Carmella

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer and songwriter Christina Perri gave birth to her daughter with husband Paul Costabile, Carmella Stanley, on Jan. 2018.

After almost two months since the birth of her baby girl, Christina Perri is finally sharing her with the world.

On January 17, 2018, Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, received a late Christmas present when their daughter, Carmella Stanley Costabile, was born. Now, after two months, the singer has finally shared a sweet photo of the baby girl with the help of New York photographer Zoe Hiigli.

Hiigli is a popular newborn photographer, and with Perri's daughter, it can be said that she had done quite an awesome job when she captured the sleeping baby's picture. On her Instagram page, Perri shared the photo, along with the caption: "our little angel, carmella stanley costabile she arrived perfectly on january 17th everyday with her has been the best day. she is always smiling. she is pure joy & magic. we are so blessed & so in love!"

The photographer, filled with pride for her work, also shared the picture on her Instagram page.

However, this isn't the first time that Carmella Stanley had graced the world of social media as her proud father had previously shared a black and white photo of the young baby with Perry just shortly after her birth.

"The greatest gift we've ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying!" Paul Costabile said at the time.

Carmella Stanley Costabile is the first child of Paul Costabile and Christina Perri. The couple chose the name "Carmella" in honor of their Italian heritage.

During the summer of 2017, Perri and Costabile announced that they were finally expecting a baby together and shortly got engaged a couple of months later. The "Jar of Hearts" singer officially tied the knot with her entertainment reporter boyfriend in December 2017 on the fourth anniversary of the day they first met.