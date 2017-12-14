Christina Perri Ties Knot With Boyfriend Paul Costabile

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer and songwriter Christina Perri recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

Christina Perri is officially a married woman.

It has been revealed that singer Christina Perri had finally tied the knot with her entertainment reporter boyfriend and now-husband Paul Costabile. This latest news comes only a few months after the "A Thousand Years" singer announced her engagement and eventual pregnancy.

Perri and Costabile certainly did not waste their time because, only six months after announcing their engagement back in June, the couple finally got married on Tuesday in New York City. Both Perri and Costabile are active on social media, so it was definitely not surprising when they quickly shared the good news with their fans.

"On this day four years ago, we met," Perri shared on Instagram. "Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!" she went on to say.

Costabile's message was a bit longer than Perri's, gleefully sharing: "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I'm the proudest I've EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I've ever known now my wife!!!"

What's even more interesting about the couple's posts is Perri's choice of dress. Usually, brides would go for a traditional white wedding gown for their special day, but Perri went the unconventional way by wearing an all-black ensemble. Costabile, on the other hand, donned a black tuxedo to match his bride.

After announcing their engagement back in June, the now-married couple quickly followed up with an even bigger news: their pregnancy. Two months into their engagement, Perri and Costabile found out that they were expecting a baby and even went on a babymoon together. Not only that, they also had a Disney themed baby shower just over three weeks ago.

As for now, Mr. and Mrs. Costabile would just have to spend their Christmas together as a duo while they wait for their most special present yet.