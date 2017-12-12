Christmas 2017: Hatchnimals, BB8 Lego to be Popular Toys for Children this Year

Facebook/Lego The BB8 Lego set is one of the most popular toys for kids this Christmas.

While Hatchnimals and "Star Wars" Lego toys were two of the most popular Christmas toys last year, top-rated toy stores have revealed that they will still be popular presents to children this year.

According to reports, Hatchnimals and Star Wars Lego toys will still be one of the best-selling Christmas toys this year, repeating their sales performance last year while they compete with new other toys this year. After all, these two toy brands have released their latest versions that kids and parents alike find hard to resist.

As compared to the Hatchnimals released last year, which offered around 70 creatures, the 2017 Hatchnimals come in over 100 new hybrid animals, which, more often than not, are partly birds that display disarming expressions and are inspired from the animals in Savannah, Garden, Crystal Canyon and Farm. The latest edition also features the Golden Hatchimal, which is very rare asthere are only 250 pieces.

Hatchimals are electronic stuffed toys that "hatch" from an egg, which adds to the excitement of owning the toy as the recipient does not know what animal is inside until it hatches. The new Hatchnimals can be purchased per piece or per a 12-pack egg carton and carries an average price of $60.

Retailers, such as Toys R Us, have also revealed that "Star Wars" Lego toys will remain popular this Christmas. With a new "Star Wars" movie, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," hitting the theaters this December 15, it is totally understandable why it will be the case.

However, of all the latest "Star Wars" Lego toys to be available this holiday season, it is said that the Adorable droid BB-8 Lego will be the most popular. The kit contains more than 1, 106 pieces of Lego bricks that form into the adorable "Star Wars" character, which debuted in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" two years ago.

The Lego BB-8 comes with a wheel-activated rotating head and opening hatch. The set also includes a display stand where the assembled Lego figure can be placed to ensure that it will not roll. With the stand, the Lego figure will measure around 9 inches in height.

The Lego BB-8 comes with a price tag of $80.