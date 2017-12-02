Christmas 2017 News: Enrichment, Interactive Toys are Ideal Gifts for Dogs, Expert Says

REUTERS/ Erin Siegal A chihuahua enjoys a treat at the annual chihuahua Christmas party at the Happy Paws pet resort in New York, December 9, 2006.

More and more people include their pets on the list of those they need to buy presents for at Christmas, and a dog training expert has recommended what these pet owners should buy, especially for dogs, in the event, they decide to give one for their well-loved furry family member this Christmas.

According to reports, sales of Christmas presents for pets have increased by 300 percent in the past two years, and they get swankier every time. While not all people are keen on the idea of giving Christmas presents to their pets, an animal expert has given a list of ideal Christmas presents that people can get for their pets should they decide to give one.

For professional dog trainer Michelle Douglas of The Refined Canine, some of the best gifts owners can give to their dogs this Christmas are those that can safely provide fun to dogs. According to Douglas, enrichment toys, such as slow-bowls, food puzzles, stuff-able toys, and long-lasting chew toys are great Christmas presents for animals, especially dogs, as they provide them mental stimulation.

Apart from the so-called enrichment toys, Douglas also recommends presents that can improve the quality time between a pet and his masters. According to the professional dog trainer, interactive toys, such as flirt pole and toys for playing fetch or tug are also to be considered as great Christmas presents for dogs.

Meanwhile, despite the growing popularity of Christmas presents for pets, though, giving one is not really advised. For one thing, pets, especially dogs, are more interested in tearing a gift box than the content of the box itself. According to writer and Guardian columnist Michelle Hanson, once a dog discovers the pleasure that comes with opening presents, there is a tendency for it to open more presents, even those that are not intended for it.

Nonetheless, Hanson opines that, as dogs are easier to please than some people, including relatives and friends, when it comes to presents, people who choose to give presents to their furry loved ones on Christmas can't be blamed at all.